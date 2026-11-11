Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital Campus on lockdown

MILWAUKEE — The Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital Campus is currently on lockdown as an investigation into a threat to the campus is underway, according to the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Wauwatosa police said the hospital is closed "out of an abundance of caution," and that officers are on scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues, which includes patients, families, staff not currently on campus, visitors, and community members.

Employees and staff are directed to check their internal communications for updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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