Milwaukee's Most Poetic Scrap Book

Allow yourself to be taken on a poetic journey with Nick Martino's debut poetry collection Scrap Book. It a lyric, hybrid exploration of his father’s prison sentence and its aftermath. It's an inherited history marked by silence, fracture, shame, and addiction. Weaving poems with invented forms, familial documents, and fragmented memory.

Meet the author yourself! Nick will be reading at Boswell Books today, Wednesday, July 29th at 6:30p.m.

Find his book at https://www.alicejamesbooks.org/, bookshop.org or Amazon.