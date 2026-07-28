Milwaukee's History Has their Doors Open this September

Get your history on this fall! Doors Open Milwaukee is an annual celebration of Milwaukee's architecture, history and neighborhoods. The event opens 160+ locations throughout the metro area to tour for free. The 16th annual event will be held on Sept 26 and 27 this year.

Historic Milwaukee helps to educate locals and residents about the City through residential neighborhood tours, walking tours and Doors Open Milwaukee. This year for the 16th anniversary the Laughing Tap Comedy Show, UW-Milwaukee, and more will be joining the celebration!

The majority of Doors Open sites are free, no ticket required. The complete list of participating sites will be announced in early September, visit the website then to plan your event weekend! There are some sites that require a ticket, like the City Hall Bell tower and Rockwell Clock Tower, these do require registration the first week of September.

Find more here: Doors Open - Historic Milwaukee, Inc.