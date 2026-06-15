Milwaukee's Darkest Crime Saga Returns

Milwaukee author and entrepreneur Carlo J. Emanuele is back with The Cost We Pay, the explosive second installment in the award-winning The Sins We Inherit Saga. Set against the backdrop of Milwaukee's blue-collar neighborhoods, gritty nightlife, and complex family dynamics, the novel follows Costantino "Cost" Caduto Jr. as he navigates a dangerous criminal underworld while confronting loyalty, ambition, and the consequences of the choices that shape our lives.

Inspired by Carlo's upbringing on Milwaukee's South Side and his large Italian American family, the series blends suspenseful crime drama with deeply human stories about family, identity, redemption, and the lasting impact of generational choices. What began as personal journaling during a difficult period evolved into an award-winning literary saga that continues to captivate readers.

Carlo joins us to discuss the launch of The Cost We Pay, the growing popularity of the Caduto Crime Saga, his journey from corporate executive to novelist, and the exciting interest in adapting the series for television.

The Cost We Pay is available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, select retailers, and the official The Sins We Inherit website. There is also an audiobook narrated by Carlo's father!

Visit www.sinsweinherit.com for more