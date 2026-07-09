Milwaukee's Creative Hub Since 1907

Historic Milwaukee gives great tours of Milwaukee's richest foundational buildings. Today we look at the Marshall Building a place where creativity flows and art is found internally with galleries and externally through engineering. They are home to boutiques, galleries, cafe’s and corporate offices. The Marshall Building is located at the Third Ward sitting on the corner of Buffalo and Water Street.

You can sign up for tours and learn about so many more historic buildings in our city. Just head to this link and click on tours at the top of the page: Historic Milwaukee, Inc. - Milwaukee Themed Tours, Gifts, and More