The staff at Milwaukee Magazine wants to hear from you! And there are plenty of options to make your voice heard.

First off, nominations for the Betty Awards are now open. This will be the seventh year of the awards, which honor Betty Quadracci, the magazine's founding publisher. Each year, staff select five women who are going above and beyond in our community.

Second, Milwaukee Magazine's Readers’ Choice voting period is going on now. It's everyone’s opportunity to cast their vote as to what’s the best — from restaurants to retailers, and much, much more.

Last but not least, the Milwaukee Magazine City Guide just came out. It’s a free, pocket-size guide to where to go and what to do all summer long.

