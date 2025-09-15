Milwaukee Flavor Live: A Multi-Night Culinary Showcase

This fall’s Milwaukee Flavor Live also works in tandem with the launch of Visit Milwaukee’s first-ever printed cookbook, “Milwaukee Flavor: The Cookbook,” a collection of recipes and stories from the chefs who shape the city’s culinary scene. Our cookbook is expected to his shelves by October 1. It will be available to purchase at Boswell Book Company and a few other retail locations.

The Lineup:

SOLD OUT: Thursday, September 11: Joe Muench, Black Shoe Hospitality. Demonstrating how to make Pork Schnitzel, Spaetzle, Red Cabbage, and Bratensauce

Demonstrating how to make Pork Schnitzel, Spaetzle, Red Cabbage, and Bratensauce Thursday, September 25: Dana Spandet, Flour Girl & Flame. Bringing shakshuka and a Dutch baby from their globally inspired, wood-fired kitchen.

Bringing shakshuka and a Dutch baby from their globally inspired, wood-fired kitchen. Tuesday, September 30: Ruta Kahate, Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare . Sharing Devil Dung Potatoes, Fluffy Millet with Cashews, and Green Bean Peanut Salad.

. Sharing Devil Dung Potatoes, Fluffy Millet with Cashews, and Green Bean Peanut Salad. Wednesday, October 8: Kyle Knall, Birch. Featuring BBQ chicken wings alongside two bold, seasonal dishes.

Each ticket includes:

A live cooking demonstration with a featured chef

Tastings of each dish

An exclusive Q&A with the chefs who will offer personal insights and cooking wisdom

Tickets are limited-only 35 seats per class. Reserve yours today and experience Milwaukee Flavor Live this fall!

For more information and tickets, visit https://milwaukeepublicmarket.org/class/cooking-classes