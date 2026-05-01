Meet Zeus, This Week's Underdog!

Meet Zeus! Zeus is an incredibly gentle, affectionate boy who absolutely loves to cuddle and soak up belly rubs. He enjoys being close to people and will happily join you for a snuggle session. He’s a calm, quiet companion with a very thoughtful and clever personality. Zeus has recently had not one but TWO medial patella surgeries to repair issues in both his right and left knee joints! Zeus is looking for a foster-to-adopt home where he can continue his recovery with help from HAWS, while already being part of a loving family.

To learn more about Zeus, visit Home - HAWS.