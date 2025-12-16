Meet Will, A Playful Explorer Looking for His Forever Home

Will is a goofy, high-energy guy who's always ready for fun! At just 3 years old, he's got plenty of pep in his step and is looking for a family that loves to play, explore, and stay active.

Whether it's a game of fetch, a walk around the neighborhood, or zoomies in the backyard - Will is all in! If you're looking for a four-legged adventure buddy who loves to keep moving, Will might be your new best friend! He would do best in a home with older kids (around 10 and up) who can keep up with his energy. He needs to go to a home where he is the only pet, no other dogs or cats, please.

Will is also eligible for HAWS Foster to Adopt program – where prospective adopters can take him home for a 2-week trial run to see if he’s the right match!

To participate in the Foster to Adopt program, visit Foster to Adopt to get started.

