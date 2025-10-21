Meet Thea, This Weeks Underdog!

Thea is a 7-month-old Rottweiler/German Shepherd mix that is around 50 lbs. She loves people, is good with kids, and would be good with a dog-savvy cat. She's medium energy, walks great on a leash, and loves a good nap!

She's doing amazing in her foster home and loves to play with her foster brothers (human and dog), but she really wants her own family. She loves to have her belly rubbed and cuddle with you on the couch! She loves long walks in the woods or on the beach, and would put a smile on your face daily!

Her sister Rhea is also on the hunt for her forever home, so don't miss out on these amazing girls and the many dogs and kitties in the rescue!

