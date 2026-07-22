Meet the Underdog of the Week, Annie!

Annie is a 10-year-old Siberian Husky who has been in the care of Circle of Souls Animal Rescue since May 2026. Despite her age, she is affectionate, playful, curious, and loves going for walks and spending time with people.

Annie came to rescue after experiencing neglect, including untreated ear infections that permanently altered the shape of her ears. She has since completed heartworm treatment and is now fully vetted, house trained, and ready for adoption.

She is currently thriving in foster care, where she's working on her leash manners and basic routines. Annie is a wonderful example of how resilient senior dogs can be and still has so much love and companionship to offer.

Thanks to the generosity of one of our amazing supporters, Annie's adoption fee has been fully sponsored, making it even easier for the right family to welcome her home.

Quick Facts:



10-year-old spayed female Siberian Husky

In rescue since May 2026

Affectionate, cuddly, friendly, playful, and smart

House trained and fully vetted

Completed heartworm treatment

Adoption fee fully sponsored

Looking for a forever home through Circle of Souls Animal Rescue

Adopt her here: Circle of Souls Animal Rescue | Apply for Adoption: Dog