Meet the Elves Behind the Tipsy Elf Pop-Up Bar

Cedarburg Cultural Center
Susie Brill and Steve Brill join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how you can celebrate at the upcoming Tipsy Elf bar.

The Cedarburg Cultural Center, the unofficial headquarters for holiday cheer, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. To celebrate, the Tipsy Elf pop-up bar is expanding its hours and includes a night of Karaoke Karoling. You must be +21 to attend. Karaoke will be held on Saturdays throughout the duration of the pop-up. Tune in to hear more about the event from Susie and Steve Brill.

Tipsy Elf Pop-Up Bar:

Through December 27th
Thursdays from 4 PM - 10 PM
Fridays and Saturdays from 4 PM - 11 PM

The Historic Kuhefuss House,
W63N627 Washington Ave,
Cedarburg

For more information, visit its Facebook Page or go to Cedarburg Cultural Center

