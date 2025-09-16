Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meet Sasha, a Playful Puppy Looking for Adoption
Meet Sasha, she's 7 months old and 28-30 pounds. She’s an Aussie mix who loves treats and is a fast learner. She’s gotten the hang of potty training and knows sit, shake, down, off, wait, and is learning how to heel. She walks well on a leash and loves to play. She is a little nervous, so she needs slow introductions. Sasha would be best with an experienced dog owner, without kids, who has a fenced back yard or will take her on regular walks.

She is very loyal and loving, and although she takes a while to warm up, once she does, she will enjoy belly rubs and playing with you. She’s moved around a lot in her short life here in Wisconsin and deserves her own forever home!!

For more information, visit Tailwaggers 911

