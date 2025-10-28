Meet Roman Henry, This Weeks Underdog

Name: Roman Henry
Gender: Male
Age: 8 years young
Breed: Shepherd/Husky Mix
Weight: 70lbs
About Me: I'm crate-trained, potty-trained, and know all of my basic commands: sit, stay, and steal hearts.
Likes/Interests: Spending time outdoors, long walks, words of affirmation, and fenced-in yards. I do best with bigger kids, and ideally no other pets, especially cats!
Looking For: Someone who loves the outdoors and walks, and to spend the holidays in a forever home.
For more information, visit Woof Gang Rescue