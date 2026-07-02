Meet Penelope, This Week's Underdog!

Penelope is a tiny treasure with a big heart. She's a 22‑pound miniature schnauzer mix who’s sweet, snuggly, and totally ready for her forever home. She’s great with kids, friendly with other pups, housebroken, crate trained, and loves a good walk followed by an even better nap. Penelope adores people, sunshine, and snoozing with her soft little snores. Spayed, vaccinated, and full of charm, she’s the perfect “pick‑me‑up” for any family looking to add a gentle, easygoing girl to their pack.

Find out more here: https://www.tailwaggers911.com/adoptapet.htm#action_0=pet&animalID_0=22455286&petIndex_0=34 [tailwaggers911.com]