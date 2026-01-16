Meet Our Underdog for January 16th: Tyson

We have another underdog to introduce you to! We have been trying to shine a light on dogs who have been in shelter or foster care for a long time,waiting for their forever home. And this week, we want to introduce you to Tyson, who is staying with the Washington County Humane Society.

Tyson has been looking for his forever family since August. He's a 4-year-old pittie mix with a lot of energy. Staff at the shelter say he's a high-octane guy who wants plenty of exercise and structure. He's been learning the commands for "sit", "shake", and "kennel up", and Tyson is looking forward to learning a lot more!

Tyson has been working on his potty training, but could use a little patience and training in that department. He's also a little bit unaware of his size and has been known to accidentally knock down smaller children. He's just a playful goofball!

But when it's time to settle down, Tyson would love to share the bed with you. He's a big cuddler.

If you'd like to meet Tyson or fill out an adoption application, reach out to the Washington County Humane Society online or by phone at 262-677-4388.