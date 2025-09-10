Meet our September 10th Underdog, Kairo

Kairo has been in her foster home for nearly three years now, after being rescued from a breeding facility where she had very little human interaction early in life. Understandably, this shy girl was unsure of people when she first arrived—and while she’s made progress, she still prefers the company of dogs over humans.

Kairo truly lights up around other dogs. She’s chosen a best friend in her foster home and follows her everywhere. She’s looking for a forever home with at least one other dog who matches her energy and play style—someone who won’t mind a constant shadow and loyal companion. Her ideal canine friend will be tolerant, playful, and ready to share their space (and probably their bed!).

Though she enjoys being praised and hearing she’s a good girl, Kairo does not seek out physical affection from humans. She’ll need a home that respects her boundaries and understands that love can look different—it’s found in trust, time, and quiet companionship.

Don't let the poodle in her fool you—Kairo is all Aussie at heart. She’s smart, vocal, energetic, and plays with a classic herding-dog style. She’s crate and potty trained, and would thrive in a patient, dog-savvy home that values her unique personality.

Kairo is looking for a very special adopter—someone who sees the beauty in her journey and is willing to let her grow at her own pace.

Please be sure to read Kairo’s full bio on the Woof Gang Rescue website before applying.

