Meet our August 19th Underdog, Xena

Xena is a 7-month-old pup looking for a loving forever home. Xena is available for adoption through Texas Rescue Riders and is being fostered in Muskego, WI. Xena made her way to Wisconsin from Arkansas and is a very special girl, as she is a tri-paw. Xena found herself in a tough situation in rural Arkansas when, at 3 months old, her family hit her with their ATV. They brought her to the vet clinic, and when they realized the cost of the amputation, they elected to euthanize her. The vet stepped in and had the family surrender her to their care so she could get the necessary amputation and save her life. The vet is a close personal friend of one of our fosters, so she reached out after having no luck finding Xena a home in Arkansas.

Having 3 legs does not slow this amazing girl down as she adores walks, playing with other dogs, and getting snuggles from humans. Xena adores people of all ages and gets along well with other dogs. She is a total snuggle bug and would love a family of her own. Due to her amputation, she is not a good running companion as she still needs to work up her endurance.

Xena is spayed, up to date on vaccines, dewormed, and microchipped, and she comes with her medical records and interstate health certificate from a veterinary examination before leaving Arkansas, which certifies her to be in good condition.

If you are interested in meeting this amazing, sweet, gentle girl and falling in love, you can email Texas Rescue Riders at dogtrailrides@gmail.com.

Her adoption fee is $500, which will be used to support the many animals in our care whose medical bills far surpass their much lower adoption fee.