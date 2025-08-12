Meet our August 12th Underdog, Maple Mae!

This pretty girl is Maple Mae. She’s a 2 ½ year old Shepherd mix with maybe some Rottweiler and Lab in there, too, but she’s a 100% happy girl! She loves attention and is a talker... she's not afraid to use her voice if you stop petting her! Maple is about 60 lbs. and is filled with energy- she loves to run around the backyard with her foster dog sister. If you currently have a canine friend who you think would like a companion, Maple would LOVE to meet you both! Maple also likes a good game of fetch with a tennis ball, and she is always ready to challenge you to a game of tug. She is great at using her nose skills to solve any puzzle feeder or treat dispenser that she comes across.

Maple has been working on waiting for her dinner or treats- she’s very smart and is learning she needs to be told it’s okay before she can start to eat. She is still a young girl and will need to continue with her training, but she is very food-motivated and catches on quickly.

Maple likes going on walks and checking out all the neat scents in the neighborhood. She enjoys splashing in her little pool in the summer or playing in the snow in the winter- she’s an all-season dog who’s happiest when she is with someone. She would love to find her forever home.

You can find more information about her and how to adopt her at woofgangrescue.com.