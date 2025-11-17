Meet Nori, This Week's Underdog

Nori is a sweet 7-year-old mixed breed who has been a resident at HAWS since the end of June. She is a gentle soul with a heart full of love - friendly with everyone she meets and even spending time at HAWS’ Summer Camp soaking up attention and snuggles from all the kids!

Nori thrives on human companionship and would love a home where she can be your one and only. She's at her best when she's the center of attention and would make a wonderful, loyal companion for someone looking for a calm, loving best friend.

If you're ready to open your heart to a sweet girl who just wants to be by your side, Nori is waiting to meet you!

Right now, Nori is eligible for HAWS’ Tan Dog adoption special, as well as Foster to Adopt. Visit HAWS to learn all the details – or visit the shelter on Northview Road in Waukesha – open 7 days a week.