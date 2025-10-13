Meet Neveah, This Week's Underdog!

Meet Neveah, a 1-year-old 60 lb American Bully Mix. She loves joining whatever you're doing, from walks, cooking dinner, or just watching TV. She still has those short bursts of energy all puppies have, but after she gets the zoomies out, she wants to snuggle up with you and her favorite stuffed animal.

Neveah is good with kids and selective about other dogs, but she isn't a fan of cats. Neveah also has a congenital heart condition, but it doesn't slow her down! She is also up to date on all her vaccines and is spayed.

You can adopt Neveah, and for more information, visit Tailwaggers 911

