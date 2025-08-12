Meet, Mingle & Connect: New Neighbor Picnic

The New Neighbor Picnic invites everyone to join Estabrook Beer Garden and meet your neighbors, get the inside scoop on the Village, public schools, organizations, and community.

This is a community-building event run by Shorewood Connects. Shorewood Connects is a Village-sponsored project developed to enhance the ability of older residents to remain in and contribute to the life of the Village. Shorewood Connects brings together.

Join in on the fun on August 19, from 6:00 pm - 8 pm at Estabrook Park Beer Garden.

For more information, visit Village of Shorewood or find them on Facebook.

