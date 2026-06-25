Meet Mia, This Week's Underdog!

Mia is the kind of dog who makes a house feel like home. This sweet, affectionate girl has been waiting patiently for her second chance, and everyone who spends time with her quickly falls in love. Equal parts cuddle bug and loyal shadow, Mia's favorite place in the world is wherever her people happen to be. Whether she's curled up beside you on the couch, following you from room to room, or joining you for a leisurely walk, Mia is happiest when she's spending time with the people she loves.

Over the past several months, Mia has participated in multiple foster sleepovers and has consistently impressed everyone she meets. Most recently, she transitioned into a long-term foster home, where she continues to prove just how wonderful she is outside of the shelter environment.

Her foster describes her as a "super chill" dog who loves to sleep, snuggle, and simply enjoy being part of the family. Mia is fully house-trained, free-roams beautifully without being destructive, rides wonderfully in the car, and greets visitors with excellent manners. She doesn't jump on guests, bark excessively, or get into things she shouldn't. She simply wants to be close to her people and quietly enjoy their company.

Mia also loves a good walk. While she enjoys getting out and exploring, she's not a high-energy dog. She's just as content spending the afternoon lounging on the couch as she is joining you for a stroll around the neighborhood.

Mia can be reactive toward other dogs and would do best as the only pet in the home. Because of this, shelter life can be particularly stressful for her. While she remains manageable and responsive on walks, she would benefit from adopters who understand her need for personal space around other animals.

Mia would also do best in a home with older, respectful children. While she enjoys meeting new people and is generally friendly with guests, lots of commotion and unpredictable activity can sometimes feel overwhelming for her.

What makes Mia such a special underdog is that we don't have to wonder what she's like in a home—we already know. We know she's house-trained.We know she's affectionate.We know she's trustworthy when left alone.We know she's polite with visitors.We know she's a loyal companion who simply wants to be near her people.

All Mia is asking for is a calm, loving home where she can finally settle in for good.

If you're looking for a devoted best friend, a professional snuggler, and a dog who will happily become your constant sidekick, Mia is exactly who you've been waiting for.