Meet Lance, This Week's Underdog!

Meet Lance — a 1-year-old Dogo Argentino mix who has been waiting for his forever home since September 2025 after coming to us from a rescue that was shutting down.

Lance has spent the last several months learning and growing with Samantha Seeber, owner and operator of Busy Barks Dog Training and Boarding. Samantha has helped our rescue with numerous dogs over the years, giving them structure, training, patience, and a safe place to decompress and succeed. Lance is one of many dogs whose life has been changed because of her dedication.

Today, Lance is completely house trained, great with other dogs, loves kids, and has an incredibly kind personality. He does have a playful habit of chasing cats.

At 65 pounds, he’s goofy, loving, well-mannered, and more than ready for a family to call his own.

We know his perfect match is out there, and we can’t wait for someone to see just how special he is.

ADOPTION INFO HERE: https://www.circleofsoulswi.com/