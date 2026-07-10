Meet Kringle, This Week's Underdog!

Kringle's story started with a challenge. She came to Circle of Souls Animal Rescue after needing bilateral entropion surgery, a condition where the eyelids roll inward and cause painful irritation to the eyes. Thanks to the care she received, she's healed beautifully and is ready to find the forever family she's been waiting for.

Now 10 months old, Kringle is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves her people. She adores children, especially babies, and has a gentle side that comes out once she feels comfortable. She also lives successfully with cats and loves to cuddle with her feline friends.

Kringle is house-trained, crate-trained, and eager to continue learning. She currently attends doggy daycare once a week and is enrolled in training with MECCA to help build her confidence and continue developing her skills.

Like many young dogs, Kringle is still working through some challenges. New environments can be overwhelming for her, and she can become nervous, anxious, and occasionally reactive around unfamiliar dogs. Because of this, she will do best with a family that understands that confidence takes time to build and is committed to continuing her training and helping her navigate the world at her own pace.

While her exact breed mix is a mystery, we believe Kringle may be a mix of American Bulldog, Staffordshire Terrier, and Hound. She's expected to be a large breed, likely over 60 pounds when fully grown.

Kringle has already overcome a lot in her young life. What she needs now is a patient family willing to see past her fears and appreciate the loving, loyal dog she is becoming. With the right guidance, structure, and continued training, Kringle has all the potential to be an incredible lifelong companion.

To learn more about Kringle or apply to adopt, visit Circle of Souls Animal Rescue.