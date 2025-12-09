Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Meet Jojo, a Cuddly Chihuahua

JR's Pups-N-Stuff
Meet Jojo, a Cuddly Chihuahua
Posted
and last updated

Name: Jojo
Gender: Male
Age: 6 years young
Breed: Chihuahua

About Me: I'm passionate, expressive, and love connecting with people, kids, and dogs at events. I can be the only dog in a home, but I'll always be there. I love making others laugh with my silly expressions!

Likes/Interests: Walking, going on adventures, traveling, and looking to explore. Napping in the car, cuddling, watching movies, and parallel play.

Looking For: Someone needing a cuddle companion, who also likes walking, exploring, and roadtrips, and to spend the holidays in a forever home.

There's an adoption event on December 14, from 10 AM - 1 PM, for people to meet adoptable kittens and dogs.

Adoption Event:

End of the Leash,
5430 S 108th St,
Hales Corners, WI

You can stop by JR's Pups-N-Stuff at 121 N. 120th in Wauwatosa, or find more information online.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo