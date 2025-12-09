Meet Jojo, a Cuddly Chihuahua

Name: Jojo

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years young

Breed: Chihuahua

About Me: I'm passionate, expressive, and love connecting with people, kids, and dogs at events. I can be the only dog in a home, but I'll always be there. I love making others laugh with my silly expressions!

Likes/Interests: Walking, going on adventures, traveling, and looking to explore. Napping in the car, cuddling, watching movies, and parallel play.

Looking For: Someone needing a cuddle companion, who also likes walking, exploring, and roadtrips, and to spend the holidays in a forever home.

There's an adoption event on December 14, from 10 AM - 1 PM, for people to meet adoptable kittens and dogs.

Adoption Event:

End of the Leash,

5430 S 108th St,

Hales Corners, WI

You can stop by JR's Pups-N-Stuff at 121 N. 120th in Wauwatosa, or find more information online.