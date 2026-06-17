Meet Harry, This Week's Underdog!

Harry is a fun-loving pup who always wants to be in on the action! He has lots of energy and would happily spend the day playing, whether it’s with toys, his people, or another dog. Harry loves a good puzzle toy, too, and is super smart when given a problem to solve!



Despite his active nature, Harry also has a super sweet side—he absolutely loves to snuggle and is happiest when he’s cuddled up with his person. He’s the perfect mix of energetic and affectionate, bringing both fun and lots of love.



During his time at HAWS, Harry has gone on lots of meet’n’greets with the Mobile Adoption team – like the Sports Show, an Admirals game, HAWSfest, the Dog Fair, even a media appearance! He LOVES being out and about and making new friends.



Harry is eligible for HAWS’ Foster to Adopt program – a two week trial adoption period with the pet of your choice, before you make it permanent! Learn more about this great opportunity at Foster to Adopt - HAWS.



And see more great photos of Harry at Adoptable Pets - HAWS