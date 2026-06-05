Meet Grayson, This Week's Underdog!

Meet Grayson! This gray hunk of love is a sweet boy that gets a bad rap for his looks. Yeah he is gray and a staffordshire, but he is the most loving dog there is! He is great with other dogs, and kids! He is a talkative boy and plays loud He is also afraid of thunderstorms at night. During the day they dont bother him! He is house trained and crate trained. He is 6 years old and fully vetted. He came from a kill shelter in AL and went to a safe shelter, but has spent 4 years in the shelter until he came to WI.

If you want to adopt May, visit their website!