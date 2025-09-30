Meet Graham: September's Final Underdog

S'mores are one of the best campfire snacks. But without the graham crackers, it is a mess. We can agree that the graham crackers are vital to a good s'more. That is true of our Graham cracker, too!

Graham is an excellent addition to any home, and without him, you are missing out! Graham found his way to Canine Cupids after three months at MADACC. Even after that time, he has kept his happy, loving personality. He will carry a ball with him 24/7 if he can. Squeaky toys work too! He loves running around and playing keep away. But no stuffies are safe from Graham. He fancies himself a stuffie destroyer and promptly removes all the stuffing. Graham loves all humans and soaking up the cuddles.

We do, however, recommend that any children be 10 years of age or older because he thinks he is a lap dog: he will crawl right on top of your lap and sit down. Graham has enjoyed strolls with other dogs and done amazingly. Graham enjoys sleeping all night long in his crate and is potty trained. He is currently learning that counter surfing isn't cool.

Don't miss out on this good boy any longer. Apply to meet Graham today, visit Canine Cupids