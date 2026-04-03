Meet Garnet, This Week's Underdog!

Meet Garnet, a total gem with a heart as big as her smile. This sweet girl loves all people and is always up for exploring new trails, tagging along on errands, or cruising around town. She’s great in the car, crate trained, and potty trained in a home.

Garnet is looking for a patient, loving home where she can decompress and continue working on some basic manners. Being such an energetic girl, Garnet can only be in a home with children who are older than 7 years old. With a little time and consistency, she’ll blossom back into her best self. All she needs is a chance to show you just how special she is.

Learn More about Garnet at Elmbrook Humane Society - Brookfield, Wisconsin!