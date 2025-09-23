Meet Fonzie, This Weeks Underdog!

Fonzie is a 10-year-old Pointer mix that came into rescue as his previous owner was moved into a hospice situation. Fonzie came in a little overweight and has worked very hard to lose some weight!

He's 78 lbs of love! When I say love, I mean he will seek out people to give him attention. Watching TV at night or just reading, Fonzie would love to be by your side, hanging out. He loves a good walk where he can sniff the area and check things out. He walks great on a leash, but can be a little strong and pull when he wants something. He's been great at events with all people and dogs. Fonzie is the most stylish dog in rescue and knows how to look his best!

Fonzie would love to live out his life in his forever home with a family to love him. He's currently fostered with another dog and 2 kittens. He would even make a great travel partner as long as you don't mind some snoring. Fonzie is crate and house trained, and can be trusted with free range in the house while his people are away.

For more information about Fonzie, visit JR's Pups-N-Stuff