Meet February 24th's Underdog, Brie!

Meet the sweetest angel in rescue, Brie! She's a 7-year-old German Shepherd mix that loves a good walk, laying by your side relaxing, and is even more beautiful in person! She is currently being sponsored by Tall Guy & Grill Catering, who are determined to help her find the best forever home! She absolutely loves all people, even kids, but isn't a fan of cats. She's good with other dogs, and wouldn't mind having a playmate, but even if she doesn't she would love to be your best friend, hike some trails, enjoy the nice warm or cold days with you.

Brie is one of those dogs that when you meet her you will wonder why no one has adopted her! She loves a soft blanket, medium energy, and around 70 lbs. Brie came into rescue as a former breeder momma, so she's learning pretty quickly how great having people love and spoil her is! She can't wait to be your new family member!

Come meet Brie and many other dogs/cats at the next adoption event at Petco Wauwatosa March 7th 10 am - 1pm.

For more details on JR's Pups-N-Stuff or to apply please go to https://www.jrspupsnstuff.org/ [jrspupsnstuff.org]

www.jrspupsnstuff.org [jrspupsnstuff.org]

