Meet Cronus, Our Underdog Ready for a Perfect Match

Meet Cronus, a 2-year-old mixed breed male, who adores people and thrives on love and consistency. He’s the kind of dog who bonds deeply with his family and wants nothing more than to be included in everyday life.

This smart, active pup enjoys staying busy and would make a great companion for anyone who enjoys the outdoors, exploring, and keeping both his body and mind engaged. He’s already crate trained and has lived successfully with an older child in a previous home.

Cronus is also dog-friendly and would enjoy a canine companion who matches his friendly, playful nature. He's looking for a home with love, stability, and routine. In return, he’ll offer loyalty, joy, and endless affection.

If you’re looking for a devoted companion who’s eager to learn, eager to love, and ready for a fresh start, Cronus may be the perfect match.

Elmbrook Humane Society,

20950 Enterprise Avenue,

Brookfield, WI 53045

For more information about Cronus, visit Elmbrook Humane Society

