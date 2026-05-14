Meet Canelo, This Week's Underdog!

Meet Canelo! The happiest guy around, Canelo, is a local surrender currently living in a foster home. He absolutely LOVES everybody he meets and has quickly become a favorite wherever he goes. He’s eager to please, incredibly smart, and just genuinely enjoys being with his people. If you’re looking for a social, goofy, loving best friend, Canelo might just be your guy.

To learn more about Canelo, please reach out to Circle of Souls Animal Rescue at circleofsoulsanimalrescue@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://www.circleofsoulswi.com/.