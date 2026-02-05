Meet a Handsome Wrinkly Pup, Porter!  

Meet the most handsome wrinkly, just the sweetest lug of a pup, Porter!

Porter is a distinguished gentleman? He will gladly let you love on him, be your couch buddy, entertain you with his soft snores, and give you the best smooches this side of the pond! He's 65 lbs of love and can't wait to melt into your lap and family! Plus this dating profile doesn't do him justice, I'm much more handsome in person and I'm a pro at leash walking!

Porter is 5 years old, great with other dogs and kids!

Come meet him and many other dogs/cats in person at Petco Wauwatosa, Saturday February 7th 10 am - 1 pm

121 N. 120th Wauwatosa, WI 53226

www.jrspupsnstuff.org [jrspupsnstuff.org]

