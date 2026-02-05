Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Meet a Handsome Wrinkly Pup, Porter!  

JR's Pups-N-Stuff
Meet a Handsome Wrinkly Pup, Porter!
Posted
and last updated

Meet the most handsome wrinkly, just the sweetest lug of a pup, Porter!
Porter is a distinguished gentleman? He will gladly let you love on him, be your couch buddy, entertain you with his soft snores, and give you the best smooches this side of the pond! He's 65 lbs of love and can't wait to melt into your lap and family! Plus this dating profile doesn't do him justice, I'm much more handsome in person and I'm a pro at leash walking!

Porter is 5 years old, great with other dogs and kids!

Come meet him and many other dogs/cats in person at Petco Wauwatosa, Saturday February 7th 10 am - 1 pm

121 N. 120th Wauwatosa, WI 53226
www.jrspupsnstuff.org [jrspupsnstuff.org]

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo