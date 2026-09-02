Meet a Former Positively Milwaukee Award Winner!

The deadline to nominate someone for a Positively Milwaukee Award is approaching! To inspire you, we want you to meet Dannette Justus, a winner of the Teacher of the Year award.

During the pandemic, Dannette started Just Us and Books to help keep kids engaged in storytelling and to encourage reading. The program has turned into more than 250 read-alouds, book giveaways, and a community literacy challenge.

It's not too late for you to nominate someone like Dannette for a Positively Milwaukee Award. Click here for the rules and nomination categories.