Mark Your Calendar for “Another Year of Kindness” Gala

Bob Burmeister and Les Feiler join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share a Gala supporting Mr. Bob’s mission to care for our friends.

Enjoy a delicious catered dinner from Prime Minister, live entertainment by Comedy Sportz, an exciting online auction, a 50/50 raffle, and the popular wine pull. Your presence truly makes a difference!

Another Year of Kindness Gala:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

6 PM - 10 PM

Cedarburg Cultural Center

N546 Washington Ave W62, Cedarburg, WI 53012

For more information, visit mrbobsunderthebridge.org

