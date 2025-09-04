Mark Your Calendar for “Another Year of Kindness” Gala

Bob Burmeister and Les Feiler join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share a Gala supporting Mr. Bob’s mission to care for our friends.
Enjoy a delicious catered dinner from Prime Minister, live entertainment by Comedy Sportz, an exciting online auction, a 50/50 raffle, and the popular wine pull. Your presence truly makes a difference!
Another Year of Kindness Gala:
Saturday, September 13, 2025
6 PM - 10 PM
Cedarburg Cultural Center
N546 Washington Ave W62, Cedarburg, WI 53012
For more information, visit mrbobsunderthebridge.org