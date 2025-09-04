Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mark Your Calendar for “Another Year of Kindness” Gala

Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge
Bob Burmeister and Les Feiler join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share a Gala supporting Mr. Bob’s mission to care for our friends.

Enjoy a delicious catered dinner from Prime Minister, live entertainment by Comedy Sportz, an exciting online auction, a 50/50 raffle, and the popular wine pull. Your presence truly makes a difference!

Another Year of Kindness Gala:

Saturday, September 13, 2025
6 PM - 10 PM
Cedarburg Cultural Center
N546 Washington Ave W62, Cedarburg, WI 53012

For more information, visit mrbobsunderthebridge.org

