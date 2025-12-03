Making "Small Business Saturday" Every Day This Season

Milwaukee Record co-founder and editor, Matt Wild, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss local businesses to support after winter storms hit on Small Business Saturday.

Matt shares local bookstores, record stores, where to find stocking stuffers, and becoming a member of Milwaukee Film.

Local Bookstores:

- Lion's Tooth

- Boswell Book Company

Local Record Stores:

- Lilliput Records

- Irving Place Records

Stocking Stuffers:

- American Science & Surplus

Visit Milwaukee Record for more information about the organization.

