Making Prom Possible

FashUp is an annual teen fashion show created by Heather Perkins through Make Prom Possible, a Milwaukee‑based initiative dedicated to ensuring every teen can attend prom with confidence and dignity. Now in its sixth year, FashUp has become both a sold‑out signature event and a movement—because while the show sells out, the need does not. Heather Perkins, founder of Make Prom Possible, shares why so many teens can’t afford prom, why prom matters to them, and what people can expect from the FashUp show this year.

For more information, visit www.makeprompossible.org.