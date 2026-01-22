Making Curling for Everyone

The Wauwatosa Curling Club has brought people to the ice since 1921—and this year, they’re expanding that mission with their first Adaptive Bonspiel, a welcoming tournament designed for curlers of any ability or skill level. Hosted Saturday, January 24, at the club’s historic Hart Park location, the event opens the sport to participants with physical disabilities, beginners, and seasoned athletes alike.

Club members Allen Miller and David Traut explain that the club works closely with organizations like the VA’s spinal injury unit to make curling accessible to all. With members ranging from age 8 to 80+ and a strong competitive tradition tied to the Olympic spotlight, the club blends inclusion with excellence.

Learn more or get involved at wauwatosacurlingclub.com