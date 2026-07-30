Make the Most of Summer: Events, Markets, Beer & More

Need weekend plans? Lotza has your guide to what’s fun this week! Cast your vote for Milwaukee’s best beer, uncover hidden gems at Grandma’s Closet, enjoy a refreshing IPA from Third Space Brewing, and explore local favorites at the Tosa and Brookfield Farmers Markets. Plus, check out Wisconsin Vintage Fest, the Art Blaze Beach Party on August 6, and all the excitement of the Wisconsin State Fair, from delicious food and thrilling rides to live music and summer memories.

Make the most of the season and find your next adventure with Lotza!

For more, visit: https://getlotza.com