Make the Best Paninis at Home!

Chef Adam Pawlak joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to show how you can make some incredible dishes at home!

Adam was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Growing up in an Italian family jump-started his love of food and cooking from a very young age. His specialty is high-end Italian cuisine with a lot of French influences. Working in different cities and traveling often, Chef Adam learned techniques and influences from around the country.

Reality TV has called on Chef Adam and his iconic personality several times for Hell's Kitchen (Season 19), Super Chef Grudge Match, Beat Bobby Flay, and Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out.

Locally, Chef Adam has had every position in the restaurant industry, which has inevitably brought him to owning his popular fast casual pasta bar, Egg & Flour. He also does high-end private classes, events, in-home, and off-site corporate events for hire.

Learn more at www.ChefAdamPawlak.com

Panini Recipe:

- French Bread

- Basil Pesto

- Provolone Cheese

- Pepperoni

- Arugula (Rocket)

- Roasted Red Peppers