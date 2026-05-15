Make Homemade Pizza for National Pizza Party Day!

This National Pizza Party Day, skip the takeout and bring the experience home. Chef Amanda Wisth highlights all the tips, tricks, and what is commonly overlooked when making pizza at home. Chef Amanda shows how to make her Pineapple, basil, pepperoni, jalapenos, and hot honey pizza recipe! Lemonyay!’s private chef offers course dining right in your own home. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared and presented, with Chef Amanda guiding guests through the ingredients and inspiration behind every bite.

For more information, visit www.lemonyay.com.