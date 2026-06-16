Make a Splash This Summer at Chula Vista Resort

Summer is here, and Chula Vista Resort is the perfect place for a Wisconsin Dells getaway! From family-friendly waterpark fun to relaxing escapes, Chula Vista has something for everyone.

Guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor waterparks, zipline courses, an 18-hole golf course, a brand-new spa, and an award-winning steakhouse, all surrounded by the beauty of nature. It is a true resort destination for a summer escape, less than a tank of gas away.

This summer, tee off and soak up the sunshine with Chula Vista’s golf packages. Starting at just $125 per person, packages include everything you need for a memorable golf retreat.

Call 855-388-4782 or visit https://www.chulavistaresort.com/ Resorts for more information.