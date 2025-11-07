Local Musician Joins us to Disccuss His Latest Song!

Dan Kolesari is joined by Jacob Miller and Pat Dermody to perform his latest song and one from his first album on What's Brewing Wisconsin.

Dan Kolesari shares his latest, "Born to Be with Me," after a 3-year break from new releases. Dan performs his new song and one from his first album, Nothing's Gonna Stop You Now. Tune in to see what inspired the song, and what influences his overall sound.

You can find Born to Be with Me on all large streaming platforms, such as Youtube, Spotify, and Apple Music.