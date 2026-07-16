Listen to these New Tunes from David Becker

Today is a great day for jazz music fans, David Becker is here performing in the studio! This Grammy & Emmy nominated guitarist and composer will rock your life with his new song, "Carroll's Crater". This one is inspired by and dedicated to the Artemis II mission. His second performance will be "Earth", another vibrant piece from his Planet Project. Both of these elaborate songs will take you on a smooth and electric galactic journey. Don't let your ears miss out on these jazzy tunes.

Download these tunes from music streaming service: Spotify, Apple Music, Google, etc.

Find more from David here: DAVID BECKER TRIBUNE - Home