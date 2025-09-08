Life Saving Training for Suicide Prevention

Levi Stein, president of Friendship Circle, joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share SafeTALK suicide prevention trainings.

Levi accomplished his goal of training 1,000 people in memory of Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. The final training will be on September 10th, World Suicide Prevention Day. A ceremony will be held for those attending, where Diana Brostoff will be speaking.

Final Training Event:

September 10, 2025

Milwaukee High School of Arts

You can sign up and receive this life saving training today!

