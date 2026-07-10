Level Up with this One-Day Game Sale

Find a great gift for any age on July 11 at Franklin's Game Universe. Game Universe is having their Christmas in July Sale where everything except TCG singles are 15% off! Find Pokemon, Magic: the Gathering, Squishables, Needoh, Warhammer, Board Games, Puzzles, Science Kits, and so much more.

Not in need of a game? Attend an event! They run events everyday, like: Pokemon League, Friday Night Magic, or Warhammer Tournaments. Come down and visit, support this local family-owned business!

Get in on the gaming at Game Universe