Let’s Braid Some Challah!

Learn the art of Challah braiding with Friendship Cafe’s Head Pastry Chef! They walk us through the simple, beautiful technique used to braid classic Challah—and show how the same method can be used on other breads you know and love.

Friendship Cafe is more than great bread. All proceeds support the Friendship Circle, a nonprofit that provides jobs and meaningful programming for individuals with disabilities and mental health challenges. Joining Tara is Program Coordinator Rachel Frank, who will share what the Friendship Circle means to her and the community it serves.