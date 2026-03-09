Learning About the Art of Bee Keeping!

Brian Gleichauf started beekeeping in 2010 in the alley behind the chemistry lab of the school where he taught science in Chicago. Now he cultivates bees and sells there honey, while teaching about the importance of bees in general across Milwaukee and Racine.

Brian will be hosting a panel at the Wauwatosa Library to educate about bees and there importance to our ecosystem. To register at this website: www.wauwatosalibrary.org, or https://wauwatosa.librarycalendar.com/events/day or call (414) 471-8484.

For more information about Bubs Honey, visit there Facebook.